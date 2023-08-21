Job Recruiter Combs Through Exciting Pool Of CEO’s Nephews

NEW YORK—Finding that every single one of the resumes had exactly what the company was looking for, job recruiter Karl Bonilla was reportedly combing through an exciting pool of the CEO’s nephews this week. “The CEO has a lot of relatives, so this is going to be a hard choice,” said Bonilla, adding that each candidate had various skills and levels of experience, but they were all related to the CEO, which made the competition tough. “I like the CEO’s nephew Devin Sanderson, but I don’t know if he can beat out the CEO’s other nephew, Trevor Sanderson. There’s actually a niece too, which could bring a bit of diversity to the company, so that makes it an extra difficult decision.” At press time, Bonilla’s company had created several new C-suite positions for all the CEO’s nephews to come on board.

