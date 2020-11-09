America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Joe Biden Announces Coronavirus Task Force

Vol 56 Issue 45Opinion

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced plans for a 12-person Covid-19 task force which will be charged with preparing a plan to fight the pandemic when he takes office in January. What do you think?

“Really terrified of the team the virus is going to put together to counter this.”

Harris Lasko • Unemployed

“Biden is never going to top Trump’s death count with that strategy.”

Will Devine • Heirloom Duster

“We’ve tried everything, I guess it wouldn’t hurt to give doctors a shot.”

Sharon Bohls • Sandpaper Salesperson

