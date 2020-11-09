Joe Biden Announces Coronavirus Task Force

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced plans for a 12-person Covid-19 task force which will be charged with preparing a plan to fight the pandemic when he takes office in January. What do you think?

“Really terri fied of the team the virus is going to put together to counter this.” Harris Lasko • Unemployed

“Biden is never going to top Trump’s death count with that strategy.” Will Devine • Heirloom Duster