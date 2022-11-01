At the age of 79, Joe Biden is the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States of America. While Biden may be considering running for a second term in 2024, he is sadly much too old, unlike myself, who, as a journalist and public figure, is incredibly youthful, marketable, and available for booking on a broad range of high-visibility, cross-platform media opportunities including freelance gigs and TV appearances.

Biden fans might not like to hear this, but I’m a millennial influencer, writer, commentator, and politics junkie whose viral videos, splashy personal essays, and unapologetic takedowns have amassed over 10 million unique impressions and built a fanbase of over 60,000 followers across multiple social media platforms.

As a soon-to-be octogenarian, President Biden’s old age has already presented disadvantages that I, as a young, hungry upshot in the cutthroat world of digital media with a long list of bylines that have generated several buzz-worthy moments, could never even conceive of having. By election night 2024, Biden will be mere weeks away from turning 81, whereas I will have just turned 27, the perfect age to capitalize on my fresh, late-millennial perspective and generate relatable yet in-your-face editorial content guaranteed to drive traffic to a diverse array of outlets.



From Biden’s near-constant gaffes, it’s apparent that our commander in chief is already experiencing a decline in mental acuity, which could not stand in more stark contrast to me, someone whose quick wit has helped them target and connect with young, digital media-savvy audiences on multiple platforms, including Twitter (@kmcass), Instagram (@katcass), and TikTok (@katchat). While Biden fails to poll with younger voters, I expand my reach within the 18 to 24 demographic every day, which makes me a perfect candidate for TV appearances on major networks such as CNN, MSNBC, or even Fox News!

Tune into my YouTube Live/Podcast (@KatCast) where I speak with other Gen-Z and millennial-focused journalists in the world of politics about the most pressing, hot-button issues every Thursday at 8 p.m./7 p.m. EST!

To anyone who says Biden is not too old to be president of the United States, consider this: Joe Biden began his political career in 1970. Three years later, my parents were born. Twenty four years later, they had me, someone whose frank, unapologetic take on politics has already been packaged into a six-figure-plus book deal that’s currently in a heated bidding war between Penguin Random House, Harper Collins, and Simon & Schuster.

Also, I can do a cartwheel.



Our aging, nearly senile president is a relic of an archaic time in American politics pre-9/11, an event that I can barely remember because I am too young, making me a perfect candidate for next year’s Forbes 30-under-30 list or really any “Hot Young Journalists To Watch” profiles. What our country needs right now isn’t some doddering and out-of-touch presidential candidate, but a fearless opinion writer, who isn’t afraid to speak her truth, say what needs to be said, and is ready to have her face plastered everywhere, no matter what the personal cost.

Here’s my headshot: