His fans did not like this one, threatening to boycott his show if he didn’t rescind his statement and issue an apology to all the men who had been hurt by his words.

“You’re allowed to ask the members of the jury out to dinner to wine and dine them before they deliver their verdict, and the judge has to pay for it and one of the jury members has to neck with you a little bit in the back of the court bus before you drive them back to the courthouse.”

“My popularity owes less to any particular talent on my part than to a continued general decline in critical thinking skills under an economic system that prefers mindless conformity, because that makes for workers who are easier to control, so many people lack basic knowledge about things like science and medicine. Additionally, their experiences with things like our miserable for-profit healthcare system convince them that there is, in fact, something deeply wrong with the way things are, and it comes from the top. There is something wrong, of course, yet the liberal elite consensus embodied in the ‘Nothing will fundamentally change’ proclamations of people like Joe Biden alienates anyone who notices that there are fundamental problems with the ways things are structured. Unfortunately, because of that general lack of critical thinking skills I mentioned earlier, it is much easier to go the traditional conservative route and simply cast blame for the way things are on easy targets like women, minorities, or intellectuals than do the difficult and nuanced work of separating the truth from ideological fictions. The erosion of trust under a system that intrinsically disdains trust makes people prone to believing conspiracy theories where none exist, and it’s easy for someone like me to traffic in those, and occasionally make what sound like anti-elite talking points, although the truth is that I’m just another arm of the elite consensus helping to peddle distractions that keep people from forming the communal bonds with which they might finally address the basic material conditions of their own lives.”

He was crazy for this one.