Podcast host Joe Rogan has revealed that he contracted Covid-19 and took a “kitchen sink” of proven and unproven treatments, including i vermectin, a veterinary dewormer that the FDA has warned people against using to treat the virus. What do you think?

“It’s so hard to find an in-network veterinarian.” Amal Ware, Competitive Drinker

Advertisement

“This is going to alienate a lot of his listeners who believe worms in horses are a hoax.” Leonard O’Neal, Nantaimori Model