Podcast host Joe Rogan has revealed that he contracted Covid-19 and took a “kitchen sink” of proven and unproven treatments, including ivermectin, a veterinary dewormer that the FDA has warned people against using to treat the virus. What do you think?
“It’s so hard to find an in-network veterinarian.”
Amal Ware, Competitive Drinker
“This is going to alienate a lot of his listeners who believe worms in horses are a hoax.”
Leonard O’Neal, Nantaimori Model
“I think he’ll be fine as long as he’s not too close to his foaling date.”
Chantel Woodward, Systems Analyst