John Bolton, former national security adviser, said in a recent interview that it was wrong to call Trump’s attempt to stay in power a coup, citing his own experience planning coup attempts in other countries. What do you think?
“Oh come on, everyone goes through a coup phase.”
Paulie Scharf, Freelance Shoveler
“Give him a break, he said, ‘coup attempts.’”
James Forsythe, Unemployed
“You can talk about your own achievements without belittling the coup attempts of others.”
Carrie Spivey, Canoe Portager
