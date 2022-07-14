John Bolton, former national security adviser, said in a recent interview that it was wrong to call Trump’s attempt to stay in power a coup, citing his own experience planning coup attempts in other countries. What do you think?

“Oh come on, every one goes through a coup phase.” Paulie Scharf, Freelance Shoveler

“Give him a break, he said, ‘coup attempts.’” James Forsythe, Unemployed

“You can talk about your own achievements without belittling the coup attempts of others.” Carrie Spivey, Canoe Portager