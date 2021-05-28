John Cena Apologizes To China For Calling Taiwan A Country

Actor and wrestler John Cena has released an apology video to fans in China after referring to Taiwan as a country in an interview, which sparked controversy due to China viewing the island as an illegitimate breakaway province. What do you think?

“I’m still waiting for my apology after the time I spent $12 to see The Marine.” Jerod Felton, Freelance Arbiter

“That’s because Taiwan isn’t just a country. It’s a lifestyle. A philosophy. A mindset.” Cara Piro, Roller Derby Referee