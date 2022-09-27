According to Guinness World Records, actor and professional wrestler John Cena now holds the world record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting a total of 650 wishes since 2002, with no one else granting over 200 wishes. What do you think?

“This won’t make anyone forget his terrible match against The Miz at WrestleMan ia XXVII.” Katelin Haigh, Fry Cook

“Wow. If you’re a sick kid who hasn’t met him, he must really hate you.” Maxwell Dunks, Freelance Accomplice