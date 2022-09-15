Mark David Chapman, who is serving a 20-year-to-life sentence for fatally shooting John Lennon in 1980, has been denied parole for the 12th time, having sought parole every two years since 2000 when he was first eligible. What do you think?

“Let him out! What’s the worst he could do, shoot Ringo?” Maria Alpas, Boutique Clothier

“Maybe this’ll teach him to kill someone less famous next time.” Simon Church, Freelance Botanist