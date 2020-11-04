America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case Against British Tabloid

Opinion

A court in London has ruled that the British tabloid The Sun did not commit libel when they published a 2018 article claiming actor Johnny Depp was abusive toward his ex-wife Amber Heard, which the judge ruled to be “substantially true” based on evidence presented by the defense. What do you think?

“Where’s the so-called proof outside of the photos, audio recordings, and text messages?”

Peter Bikel • Systems Analyst

“This is going to make getting an autograph a little awkward for the judge.”

Lindsay Werner • Gourd Chef

“Well everyone knows the British legal system is biased against assholes.”

George Shenar • Fan Boat Captain

