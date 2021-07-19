Johnson & Johnson Recalls Aerosol Sunscreens After Finding Carcinogen

Johnson & Johnson has announced a recall of aerosol sunscreen products from Neutrogena and Aveeno after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical linked to blood cancers such as leukemia. What do you think?

“I prefer to get my cancers naturally from the sun.” Pete Cocklin, Tunnel Guard

“You don’t have to worry about that if you build a good base cancer first.” Pearl Aaker, Existential Crisis Manager

“That’s why I just stick to mud.” Artemis Ohlenbusch, Buffet Strategist



