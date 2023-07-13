LOS GATOS, CA—Touting the film as “inspirational” and “deeply personal,” Netflix announced Thursday the debut of a new documentary that Jonah Hill has produced and directed about his attorney Marty Singer. “I decided to make Singer so everyone can learn how to use aggressive tactics to make allegations go away,” said Hill, whose feature-length black-and-white documentary has been met with near-universal critical acclaim for its intimate and touching portrayal of the Hollywood attorney who has changed the life of not just Hill, but many other high-profile clients such as Charlie Sheen, Prince Andrew, and Bill Cosby. “For a long time, I was trapped in a mindset of ‘deny, deny, deny.’ You can get really anxious worrying about how any random woman from your past might come forward and say things that give you negative press. Then Marty came along, and he taught me about the power of libel suits, and for that, I’ll forever be grateful.” At press time, Singer had reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to a reviewer who had called the film “stuffy.”