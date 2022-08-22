TORONTO—In the face of criticism and financial repercussions for several recent controversial statements, including the demonetization of his YouTube page, clinical psychologist and media personality Jordan Peterson told reporters Monday that he took comfort in the knowledge that his fanbase is 95% female. “Whenever the cancel culture brigade comes after me, I can brush it off because the facts speak for themselves, and the fact is, my listener base is almost entirely composed of progressive women,” said Peterson, who added that while he had been pleasantly surprised but skeptical at first, multiple independent surveys he had commissioned of his online followers and buyers of his books confirmed that women make up the overwhelming majority. “Sure, it’s frustrating to see people trying to drag me over the coals on Twitter, or use one or two statements I’ve made to cast aspersions on my whole character, but at the end of the day, women are clearly interested—the most interested, as several independent polls show—in what I have to say. You would be surprised how many women identify with Jungian archetypes of masculinity that separate the real men from those who simply follow the dictates of our all-too-woke society, and the diet of only red meat I support finds an obvious consumer base among women. And while I certainly appreciate the women who make up virtually my entire online following, it’s also important to remember that the internet isn’t everything, and it’s those sold-out talks attended almost exclusively by women that really make what I’m doing all worth it. Ultimately, women are the ones who realize that you need to slay the green dragon if you’re ever going to save your soul.” Peterson added that if he had one regret in his role as a controversial public speaker, it was that he hadn’t yet won over the remaining 10% of transgender people who do n’t already financially support all of his work.

