Josh Hawley Condemns Pro-Trump Rioters For Upstaging His Own Theatrics

WASHINGTON—Calling the mob’s timing “absolutely unacceptable,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) condemned pro-Trump rioters Thursday for upstaging his own theatrics. “Yesterday, I was shocked and disappointed to see a destructive mob break through the Capitol building’s security and overshadow my own planned grandstanding,” said Hawley, who called on authorities to take immediate measures to ensure attention was never again drawn away from his own political posturing. “Simply put, I was supposed to have a special day that made me feel important, and these people sullied that. Spotlight-stealing acts like this are never an acceptable form of protest. It must stop now.” At press time, Hawley was lamenting how all of this could have been avoided if the rioters had only stormed the Capitol a day later.

