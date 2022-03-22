WASHINGTON—Calling attention to the U.S. Supreme Court nominee’s “extremely troubling” record, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) slammed Ketanji Brown Jackson Tuesday for letting pedophiles like himself walk free. “There should be no room for leniency when it comes to sentencing depraved child sex offenders like me,” said Hawley, who grilled the judge for failing to lock him securely behind bars in a super-maximum security prison where “dangerous freaks” like him belonged. “This country isn’t safe with people like me roaming around out there. Frankly, it’s sickening that I’m even allowed in this room, let alone public office. I’m literally looking at child porn on my phone right now, and what’s she doing? Just sitting there.” At press time, Hawley added it showed a disturbing lack of judgment that Jackson would even listen to him speak.