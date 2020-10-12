America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

JPMorgan Chase Pledges $30 Billion To Address Racial Wealth Inequality

Vol 56 Issue 41Opinion

JPMorgan Chase has pledged to spend $30 billion over the next five years to help close the racial wealth gap through home loans, affordable housing units, and business loans for Black and Latinx clients, though the company has for years faced allegations of discrimination by both employees and customers. What do you think?

“And just think how much JPMorgan Chase will earn back in interest!”

Priscilla Heimann • Plant Evangelist

“This pledge is so generous that I see no need to ever check back if it actually happens.”

Diego Jones • Systems Analyst

“Wow, this JPMorgan Chase guy is loaded.”

Ryan Lippert • Buckle Maker

