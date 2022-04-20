A judge has ruled the lawsuit challenging Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s qualifications to run for reelection can proceed, which alleges that she violated the 14th Amendment by engaging in obstructing the transfer of presidential power. What do you think?

“Her fate must be decided by the constituents who saw no problem with her in the first place.” Darren Teig, Open Marriage Advocate

“I hope this lawsuit can reveal to us what she really said on national television.” Paula Rackley, Lobster Tamer