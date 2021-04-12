Judge Asks If Chauvin Jury Minds Sticking Around For A Couple More Police Misconduct Trials

MINNEAPOLIS—Promising that they would only have to return to the courtroom for a few days at most, Judge Peter A. Cahill asked the jury for the Derek Chauvin murder case Monday if they would mind sticking around for a couple more police misconduct trials. “Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, we all know that there are going to be dozens more of these police brutality cases in the coming year alone, so it would really be doing us a solid if you could remain in the courtroom for just a few more after this trial concludes,” said Cahill, addressing the 12 jurors directly as he thanked them for their participation thus far, before stressing that it had really been a hassle finding a dozen individuals with moderate enough views on policing and race relations to prevent outcry about bias. “We’ve already gotten the ball rolling with all of you, so we can probably just knock out these next cases, back to back to back. The evidence will be the same, the findings will be the same. And, hey, maybe if another traffic stop gone wrong lands on our docket, we can bust out that one, too. What do you think?” Cahill added that if it helped make up their minds, he would guess that most jury members could even simply reuse their verdict from th e Chauvin trial.

