Judge Denies Dismissal Of Lewdness Charges For Woman Found Topless In Own Home

Judge Kara Pettit rejected the dismissal of charges against Utah resident Tilli Buchanan, a woman charged with lewdness after her stepchildren found her topless beside her husband while installing insulation in their garage. What do you think?

“This situation doesn’t usually lead to a lawsuit in the pornography I watch.”

Fatima Ross • Javelin Coach

“This is why I always hire professionals for my insulation needs.”

Brett Wegman • Kiosk Architect

“When I was little, my mom used to urinate with the door open, and to this day, she walks free.”

Felix Stubbs • Pamphlet Folder

