Judge Kara Pettit rejected the dismissal of charges against Utah resident Tilli Buchanan, a woman charged with lewdness after her stepchildren found her topless beside her husband while installing insulation in their garage. What do you think?

“This situation doesn’t usually lead to a lawsuit in the pornography I watch.” Fatima Ross • Javelin Coach

“This is why I always hire professionals for my insulation needs.” Brett Wegman • Kiosk Architect

