Judge Kara Pettit rejected the dismissal of charges against Utah resident Tilli Buchanan, a woman charged with lewdness after her stepchildren found her topless beside her husband while installing insulation in their garage. What do you think?
“This situation doesn’t usually lead to a lawsuit in the pornography I watch.”
Fatima Ross • Javelin Coach
“This is why I always hire professionals for my insulation needs.”
Brett Wegman • Kiosk Architect
“When I was little, my mom used to urinate with the door open, and to this day, she walks free.”
Felix Stubbs • Pamphlet Folder