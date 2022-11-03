A federal judge in Phoenix issued a restraining order against right-wing group Clean Elections USA, prohibiting the ballot box watchers from openly carrying guns, recording, or yelling at voters within specified distances of the ballot boxes. What do you think?

“Don’t forget some of us monit or ballot boxes just for their beauty.” Richard Frazier, Air Bag Designer

“Regardless of your political leanings, everyone should get to experience voter intimidation at the polls.” Adeline Reed, Lepidopterist