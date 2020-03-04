America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

‘Judge Judy’ Ending After 25 Seasons

Retired family court judge Judy Sheindlin announced that her eponymous courtroom reality show, which garners nearly nine million viewers a day and has made her one of the highest-paid television personalities of all time, will end following 25 years on air. What do you think?

“This is going to place an even heavier burden on our overstretched Judge Mathis system.”

Geneva Wilson • Systems Analyst

“Oh man, I’ll never forget that episode where the plaintiff won.” 

Pierre Bonds • Dough Kneader

“I feel so much safer keying my ex’s car now.”

Roger Griffin • Junk Yard Supervisor

