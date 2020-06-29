America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Judge Rules Devin Nunes Can’t Sue Twitter Over Cow Parody Account

Vol 56 Issue 26Opinion

A judge has ruled that California representative Devin Nunes cannot sue Twitter for $250 million as part of his quest to discover who is behind the two parody accounts “Devin Nunes’ Cow” and “Devin Nunes’ Mom,” stating the platform is not liable for what its users post. What do you think?

“Imagine if a stranger impersonated your cow online. Doesn’t feel so good, does it?”

Robin Maradia • Chemical Mixer

“I’m sure they’ll stop eventually if he keeps letting them know how rattled he is.”

Stu Whisnant • Tassel Braider

“Sounds to me like that judge is begging to be sued.”

Derek Lee • Puzzlemeister

