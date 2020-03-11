America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe

Judge Rules Led Zeppelin Did Not Steal ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Riff

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 10
Vol 56 Issue 10American VoicesOpinion

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected a copyright lawsuit that claims the English rock band lifted key components from Spirit’s 1968 single “Taurus” for their song “Stairway To Heaven,” upholding a 2016 decision that found the chord progressions were “not intrinsically similar.” What do you think?

“Ironically, this lawsuit is what made ‘Stairway To Heaven’ famous in the first place.”

Karl Martinez • Morning Gym Teacher

“There are few things more rock and roll than the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Phyllis Gonzalez • Dance Advocate

Advertisement

“I’m pretty sure the idea of Heaven isn’t originally theirs either.”

Leo Howell • Paper Towel Roller

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

‘I Can’t Wait To Dress Up As The Coronavirus For Halloween,’ Says Man Who Will Be Dead By May

‘You’re A Piece Of Shit And I Hope Everyone Like You Dies,’ Says Biden To Democratic Voter In Stirring Call For Party Unity

Centers For Disease Contraction Urges Americans To Suck Doorknob

Wells Fargo Board Members Resign Following Congressional Report