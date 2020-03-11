Judge Rules Led Zeppelin Did Not Steal ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Riff

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected a copyright lawsuit that claims the English rock band lifted key components from Spirit’s 1968 single “Taurus” for their song “Stairway To Heaven,” upholding a 2016 decision that found the chord progressions were “not intrinsically similar.” What do you think?

“Ironically, this lawsuit is what made ‘Stairway To Heaven’ famous in the first place.” Karl Martinez • Morning Gym Teacher

“There are few things more rock and roll than the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.” Phyllis Gonzalez • Dance Advocate

