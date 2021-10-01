A judge has suspended Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, from overseeing her conservatorship, saying the arrangement “reflects a toxic environment,” with the judge expected to rule whether the conservatorship should be dissolved completely in November. What do you think?

“Now the only thing restricting her will be the crushing expectations we put on all celebrities.” Tyler-Jay Cotrell, Stable Boy

Advertisement

“There comes a time when every parent must give up court-ordered control over their children and let them have their own basic freedoms.” Aiden Kline, Bounty Hunter