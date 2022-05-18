An all-male panel of judges in the U.K. has ruled that commenting on a man’s baldness is a form of sex discrimination or sexual harassment, saying that since baldness is more prevalent in men, commenting on it in the workplace is equivalent to remarking on the size of a woman’s breasts. What do you think?

“If there’s a more accepta ble word for bald heads than ‘gazongas’, I’ll use it.” Austin Polowy, Unemployed

“Yeah, this is why I try to just reserve my comments for women.” Mac Heitmann, Child Trainer

“So now men want to steal harassment from women too?” Deanna Tiburon, Essence Infuser