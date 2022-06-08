OUTWOOD, ENGLAND—Questioning where her 65-year career on stage and screen had gone wrong, actress Judi Dench reportedly wondered aloud Wednesday why she had never become more of a gay icon. “Sure, I’ve had a gay fan or two tell me they appreciated my performance in Chocolat, but it’s not like you ever see my name popping up in PinkNews listicles with Bette Midler and Cher,” said Dench, who expressed utter bewilderment that she had not yet landed the highly coveted status despite being a British actress in her late eighties with roles in an Ivory and Merchant adaptation of A Room With A View and a West End production of Cabaret. “What the hell does Liza Minelli have that I don’t? I’m a dame, for God’s sake. Shouldn’t that count for something? Once, I went into a gay bar with friends, and no one even looked up. Jesus Christ. What have I even been doing all my life?” At press time, sources confirmed the desperate actress was on the phone begging Tom Hooper to make a Cats sequel.

