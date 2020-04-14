Julian Assange Secretly Fathered 2 Kids In Ecuadorian Embassy

Lawyer Stella Morris claimed in a video posted online that she is engaged to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and that he fathered their two children in the Ecuadorian embassy, where he lived from 2012 through 2019 while evading rape and espionage charges. What do you think?

“That’s no surprise, the Equadorian embassy is a total fuck palace.” April Segalla • Skeleton Tagger

“Eh, I’m no longer impressed by people forced to be stuck inside for long periods of time.” Fabian Marchetti • Unemployed