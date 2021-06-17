Juneteenth Becomes Federal Holiday

President Biden has signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making June 19 a federal holiday to commemorate the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans in Texas were granted their freedom. What do you think?

“See? There’s always a silver lining to every crime against humanity.” Kim Pickell, Lanyard Holder

“All’s well that ends well, I say.” Virgil McCain, Taffy Puller