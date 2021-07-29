NEW YORK—Saying the film “couldn’t have been released at a better time,” critics reportedly hailed Jungle Cruise Thursday as a thrilling reminder to cancel Disney+ . “Action and adventure aficionados will love Jungle Cruise, the movie guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping as you remember your Disney+ subscription is definitely expiring soon, but you’re not sure exactly when,” said ABC News critic Peter Travers, who lauded the film as a “swashbuckling ride” filled with twists and turns that would have viewers on “the edge of their seats” attempting to recall if their subscription was about to auto-renew at the end of the month or if they were still on a free trial period. “It’s not too often a movie comes around that makes you say, ‘Wow, I almost forgot about that.’ Run, don’t walk to go find your laptop and try to remember your log-in password. Trust me, folks: you’re not going to want to wait to hit that cancel button.” Travers added that the film was the biggest wake-up call since the Mulan remake.

