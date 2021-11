A juror in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has been dismissed after telling a courtroom deputy a joke about Jacob Blake’s shooting, with the judge calling his removal necessary for maintaining public confidence in the trial. What do you think?

“I hope they can get s omeone funnier to replace him.” Dylan Satyal, Batter Whisker

“People will say anything to get out of jury duty.” Fiona Braunger, Grade Negotiator