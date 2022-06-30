Justice Stephen Breyer notified the White House that his retirement will be effective today at noon Eastern time, paving the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as Supreme Court Justice on the conservative-majority court. What do you think?

“I left my last j ob when shit started hitting the fan too.” Scott Maza, Seascaper

“Now? When there are so many crucial rulings for him to be powerless to stop?” Grace Wester, Balance Beam Leveler

“He should’ve switched to part-time and just voted on every other case.” Carlos Risin, Unemployed