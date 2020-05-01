America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Justin Amash Announces 3rd Party Run For President

Opinion

Michigan Congressman Justin Amash, originally a member of the Republican Party before changing his affiliation to independent last year, announced that he is running for president as a Libertarian. What do you think?

“As if I wasn’t struggling with too many great options already.”

June Pelizzari, Melon Baller

“I think he lacks the necessary sexual assault allegations to run for president.”

Dion Semler, Mayoral Masseuse

“Why doesn’t this guy run for Congress or something?”

Anthony Mutch, Unemployed

