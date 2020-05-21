Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande Deny Claim They Bought No. 1 Billboard Spot

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine accused Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande of using fraudulent means to bump their duet “Stuck With U” to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 ahead of his song “Gooba,” a claim both the artists and magazine deny. What do you think?

“What’s the point of having tons of money if you can’t treat yourself to a number-on e song every now and then?” Jake Aquino • Systems Analyst

“They should’ve just bought a cheap #92 spot and let it grow over time.” Claudia Ewell • Curfew Enforcer

“Certainly that’s the only way they could be more popular than a man convicted of child sex crimes.” Brian Shelton • Windshield Wiper