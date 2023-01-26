America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Justin Bieber Sells Rights To Music Catalog For $200 Million

Pop star Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for $200 million, making the 28-year-old “Baby” and “Love Yourself” artist one of the youngest superstars to cash in on his life’s work. What do you think?

“He’ll regret that when he sees how they commercialize his stuff.”

Jenny Carrapa, Spreadsheet Organizer

“But he wrote those songs specifically for me!”

Ian Cervantes, Treat Distributor

“Doesn’t the buyer know Spotify is free?”

Julius Guaracci, Backbend Trainer

OpinionAmerican Voices