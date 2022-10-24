FOXBORO, MA—Shoring up his resolve as he made peace with his likely fate, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reportedly handed off letters to his family Monday in case he didn’t make it out of the next sack alive. “Take these letters, David [Montgomery], and see that they are delivered to my family should the pass rush prevail and I meet my maker during this next sack,” said Fields, thrusting a stack of envelopes containing messages to his parents, sister, and close friends into the running back’s arms and urging his teammate to tell his family he loved them. “There is no way around it, David: We are losing the battle in the trenches. I can only be sacked on so many occasions before there is a sack I will never return from. Our offensive tackles are weak and cannot hold out much longer, and before we know it the blitz will be upon me. I want my family to know that it was them I thought of as my pass protection fell and I looked in vain for a receiver to get open. Run, David, run like the wind! It doesn’t look good for me, but duty requires me to remain here in the pocket and protect the football to my last breath. Oh, god, the linebackers will soon be here, and then I may be sacked for all time.” At press time, Fields was lighting a last cigarette as the New England Patriots defense breached the offensive line and began charging toward him.

