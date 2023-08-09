Justin Fields Praises Receivers For Running Routes Despite No Intention To Ever Throw Ball

CHICAGO—In a discussion with reporters following the team’s practice, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields praised the team’s receivers Wednesday for running routes despite him having no intention to ever throw the ball. “I tell these guys all the time, thank you for really putting your all into learning the routes and trying to get separation downfield even though you know there’s a zero percent chance I’m going to throw to you,” said Fields, singling out wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown specifically for really committing to every slant and corner route they’d run during the team’s minicamp even though he never once threw the ball their way. “Play after play, knowing that there’s no ball coming your way, I imagine that can be difficult, psychologically, for some of these guys. But they hustle and stretch the field anyway to help the team, so you have to take your hat off to those guys. You’re really giving it your all—not enough to throw you the ball, obviously, but you’re giving your all just the same.” Fields added to reporters that he had promised receiver Chase Claypool that he would make more of an effort this season to throw him more uncatchable five-yard tosses.

