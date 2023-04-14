Juul To Pay $462 Million For Its Role In Rise Of Underage Vaping

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. agreed to pay $462 million to settle claims by six U.S. states that it unlawfully marketed its addictive products to minors. What do you think?
“They’ll have to market to a lot more kids to pay for this.”
Joshua Meyer, Aviary Guard
“Damn. I never would have made my kid quit if I knew there was going to be such a big payout.”
Cleo Yardley, Bayonet Cleaner
“Good. No company makes my kid look like a douchebag and gets away with it.”
Anthony Champlin, Unemployed