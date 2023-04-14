America's Finest News Source.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
American Voices

Juul To Pay $462 Million For Its Role In Rise Of Underage Vaping

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. agreed to pay $462 million to settle claims by six U.S. states that it unlawfully marketed its addictive products to minors. What do you think?

“They’ll have to market to a lot more kids to pay for this.”

Joshua Meyer, Aviary Guard

Inspiring! Big Tobacco Execs Celebrate Teen Vaping With Epic PR Song
Biggest Hidden Costs Of Giving Birth In America
6 hours ago
Midwest Battered By Beautiful Weather
Yesterday

“Damn. I never would have made my kid quit if I knew there was going to be such a big payout.”

Cleo Yardley, Bayonet Cleaner

“Good. No company makes my kid look like a douchebag and gets away with it.”

Anthony Champlin, Unemployed