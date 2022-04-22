PARSIPPANY, NJ—Introducing a variation on the brand’s well-known water-based personal lubricant, officials at K-Y announced Friday that their line of sexual enhancement products would be expanded to include a new drowsy nighttime lubricant. “K-Y P.M. is for those looking to bring a little more intimacy—and sleep—into the bedroom,” brand representative Blair Espinoza said of the new lavender-scented sex and sleep aid. “When you’re exhausted, but too horny to fall asleep, use K-Y P.M. so you can have wetter, more intense orgasms followed immediately by a good night’s rest. Just one note of caution: Do not drive or operate heavy machinery while having sex with this lube.” The new product follows last year’s launch of K-Y A.M., a non-drowsy formula that was designed for people who like to be fully alert during sex and has since been discontinued due to poor sales.