PARSIPPANY, NJ—Expanding beyond its popular line of sexual enhancement aids, K-Y introduced a new personal mouth lubricant Wednesday that, according to the manufacturer, has been designed to heighten intimacy by allowing those who apply the product to enjoy extra sloppy kisses. “This water-based, water-soluble mouth jelly reduces lip friction so users can exchange soggier, messier kisses,” said brand ambassador Megan Hawkley, who cited market research that showed even consumers who have no problem generating saliva on their own often found that supplemental moisture increased their pleasure during deep-tongue osculation. “K-Y personal mouth lube is clinically proven to reduce painful tongue chafing, and it can be safely incorporated into any make-out session, whether to combat a case of dry mouth or simply because you prefer having a lot of excess drool at the ready when you explore your partner’s mouth. Just drizzle a few tablespoons onto your lips and prepare to be slathered in slobbery, dripping-wet kisses! You can also try our new Fire and Ice Intense Pleasure Mouth Lube for a tingly hot-and-cool sensation on your face and gums.” Company officials stated that K-Y personal mouth lubricant is not designed to stop the spread of mono or other kissing-based infections and should always be used in conjunction with at least one form of protection.