Kamala Harris Admits She Only Supports Biden Because She Hates Trump

WASHINGTON— Calling the Democratic presidential nominee “far from her first choice,” Senator Kamala Harris reportedly admitted Thursday that she only supports Joe Biden because she hates Donald Trump. “I look at it this way—it’s either him or the other guy,” said Harris, who explained that despite accepting the Democratic vice presidential nomination, she hadn’t yet ruled out running as the Green Party vice president since she lives in a blue state anyway. “Trump is the worst. Biden is just okay. I don’t hate him, I’m just not really thrilled, either. I guess I’ll reluctantly drag my feet to the campaign trail for Joe, but only to get Trump out of office. Whatever. I just want this stupid election to be over.” At press time, Harris added her first choice for the nomination would have been former South Bend, IN mayor Pete Buttigieg.



