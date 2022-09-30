KOREAN DEMILITARIZED ZONE—Noting that it would be so easy to transform her life in an instant, Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly briefly pondered stepping across the DMZ Friday to whatever fate would await her. “Just one step: That’s all it would take and then everything would change,” said the vice president, toeing the line of the disputed thirty-eighth parallel and eyeing the heavily-armed patrols as she entertained the prospect of an entirely new lease on life. “Who would dare stop me? I would just run and run and run. And then my whole existence would be different. God, think about the headlines.” At press time, after an aide told her she was needed, Harris reportedly sighed, backed away from the buffer zone, and boarded a flight back to her Washington residence.