WASHINGTON—In an effort to give herself a competitive edge in the job market, Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed Monday that she had enrolled in a six-week coding boot camp. “It’s kind of expensive, but I’m sure it will all pay off once I get a new gig,” said Harris, who expressed her hope that learning the basics of JavaScript, SQL, and Python could help her get an entry-level position at a tech company, or better yet, a transfer to the White House IT department, where she had already made some connections. “I don’t want to get left behind, and coding’s pretty much the future, from what I’ve heard. Plus, I heard it pays a ton. I can’t even imagine making six figures. Man, it’d be so cool to finally get my own apartment.” At press time, Harris was reportedly sharing the brochure with Joe Biden after the president had expressed interest.

