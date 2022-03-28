WASHINGTON—Wondering if she had missed an email or a meeting that would help explain what was going on, Vice President Kamala Harris froze while at her computer Monday after seeing a listing for the position of Vice President posted on the White House careers page. “There can’t be two vice presidents,” said Harris, growing increasingly concerned as she scrolled through the page and discovered that the job had been listed just a few days ago and that the start date was “immediately.” “This has to be a mistake; there are job responsibilities listed in here that I don’t even have. What? The starting salary is way higher than my current pay!” At press time, Harris decided, “what the hell,” and filled out an application for the job.