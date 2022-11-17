WASHINGTON—In an effort to earn a little extra cash ahead of the holiday season, Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters Thursday she had picked up a seasonal job at a D.C.-area Macy’s. “Technically, I don’t think I’m supposed to have a second job outside of the vice presidency, but it’s not like they’re missing me anyway,” said Harris, who hummed along to a Michael Bublé rendition of “Holly Jolly Christmas” playing over the intercom as she folded a stack of cable knit sweaters. “I’d be bored out of my mind if it weren’t for these 15 hours a week at Macy’s. It’s a temporary gig for now, but who knows? I might try to stay on through January if things at the White House keep going the way they’re going.” At press time, Harris added that it was nice to finally work someplace where she felt needed.