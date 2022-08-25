WASHINGTON—Slowly edging into a room filled with White House advisors and congressional leaders, Vice President Kamala Harris is said to have quietly stepped into the frame behind President Biden during his Wednesday announcement that the federal government would cancel up to $20,000 in student debt. Sources confirmed Harris took great efforts to ensure the Roosevelt Room’s door closed silently as she entered and sidled up several inches behind the president, looking toward the press with a triumphant smile just as the photographs began. The vice president then reportedly exchanged glances with a visibly confused Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, giving him a silent thumbs-up before crossing her arms and nodding seriously at the cameras. According to reports, Harris slowly retreated out of the frame after the final photograph was taken and left as silently as she came.