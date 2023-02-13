Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs captured their second championship in four seasons after Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal of Super Bowl LVII to secure a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.What do you think?
“There’s nothing sweeter than watching the heir to an oil fortune hoist a trophy his employees won.”
Milton Edwards, Target Positioner
“My heart breaks thinking about all those cars that will go unflipped in Philadelphia today.”
Ken Agoh, Phlegmologist
“But the true winners of last night’s Super Bowl were the Kansas City Chiefs.”
Tracy Binger, Wealth Hoarder