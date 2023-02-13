Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Kansas City Chiefs captured their second championship in four seasons after Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal of Super Bowl LVII to secure a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.What do you think?

“There’s nothing sweeter than watching the heir to an oil fortune hoist a trophy his employees won.” Milton Edwards, Target Positioner

“My heart breaks thinking about all those cars that will go unflipped in Philadelp hia today.” Ken Agoh, Phlegmologist