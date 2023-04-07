Kansas GOP Bill Authorizes Genital Exams Of Schoolchildren

The Kansas state legislature has overridden a veto by the state’s Democratic governor to pass a ban on transgender students participating in sports, which could be enforced with mandatory genital inspections. What do you think?

“Let me guess, these snow flake kids don’t want their genitals examined.” Heath Maisto, Systems Analyst

“Can’t we just examine kids’ genitals without it getting all political for once?” Gus Moen, Co-puppeteer

