A recent Keystone Pipeline failure in northeastern Kansas has been contained after an estimated 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled in a natural waterway, making it the largest spill in the pipeline’s history. What do you think?

“Don’t worry, I’m sure th ere’ll be a much larger one.” Derek Balcom, Catering Supervisor

“Sounds like some lucky body of water just got a bunch of free gas.” Lucie Strader, Junk Appraiser