A recent Keystone Pipeline failure in northeastern Kansas has been contained after an estimated 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled in a natural waterway, making it the largest spill in the pipeline’s history. What do you think?
“Don’t worry, I’m sure there’ll be a much larger one.”
Derek Balcom, Catering Supervisor
“Sounds like some lucky body of water just got a bunch of free gas.”
Lucie Strader, Junk Appraiser
“Has the cause of the leak been breezed over yet?”
Braydon Shively, Fidelity Inspector