Kanye West Announces Plan To Run For President

In a July 4th tweet, Kanye West announced his intention to run for president, though he has missed several state deadlines to appear on the ballot and has yet to file any official paperwork. What do you think?

“As if there wer en’t already enough great candidates to choose from!” Thomas Korins • Zoo Plumber

“Yeah, we’ve all picked up weird new hobbies in quarantine.” Bethany Fine • Francophile