After requesting the name change last August for “ personal reasons,” rapper, producer, and fashion designer Kanye West has legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name. What do you think?

“He’s given me the courage to finally start going by ‘Ang.’ Angela Jesperson, Meme Archivist

“Sweet, that means ‘Kanye’ is available.” Vasu Salyer, Chalk Colorist